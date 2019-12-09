Bucks man jailed for six years following crime spree

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a man has been jailed for committing a spree of offences in Buckinghamshire.

Reece Owen, aged 31, of no fixed abode, was jailed for six years at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday 6 December.

A jury found Owen guilty of one count of aggravated vehicle theft, one count of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of robbery and two counts of burglary.

In the early hours of Friday 22 February this year, Owen stole a silver Audi S4 Cabriolet from a property in Oxford Road, Denham.

He then went to the Indigo Bar and Grill in Oxford Road, Tatling End, where he stole alcohol, cash and bank cards.

At 6.30am the same day, the force received a report of a road traffic collision involving the silver Audi S4 Cabriolet.

The vehicle had collided with a lamp post at speed at the junction of the A40 and the A412 in Denham.

Owen fled the vehicle and ran into a property in nearby Red Hill, where he threatened the occupants in an attempt to get their car keys so he could escape.

During an altercation with the 80-year-old victim, Owen pulled the man down the stairs and then pushed him to the ground.

Owen stole money from the property before forcing his way into a neighbouring house, where he stole a Mercedes which he drove away from the scene.

Owen was arrested on 18 March and was charged with the offences on 20 March.

Investigating officer, PC Paul Knowles, of Operation Stronghold, said: “These incidents were extremely frightening and distressing for the victims.

“Owen has never shown any remorse for his actions and I am pleased that he has now been found guilty and sentenced for his crimes.

“There is no excuse for this kind of behaviour and it will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police.

“The investigation was long and complex. We will always conduct thorough investigations following incidents of this nature and will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.

“Owen became a suspect after forensic examinations discovered his DNA had been left across the various scenes, along with his fingerprints and footprints.

“It is our case that Owen was driving the stolen Audi S4 Cabriolet which he later crashed.

“We would like to thank the victims and witnesses for their cooperation during our investigation. Their contribution has ultimately led to Owen’s conviction and imprisonment.”