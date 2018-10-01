Burglaries increase prompts police prevention tips ahead of winter

Thames Valley Police has issued burglary crime prevention advice helping residents to protect their homes against thieves as the nights get longer this winter – with residential burglaries on the rise.

Tips include keeping a light on when you go out, not to leave valuables on display and move bins away from exterior fences and gates to prevent easy access.

Head of force intelligence and special operations Detective Chief Superintendent Richard List said: “Residential burglaries within the Thames Valley have increased by three per cent overall, between September 1, 2017, and August 31, 2018, when compared to the same period in the previous year.

“The rise, which is consistent with other forces across the country, is due to a number of complex factors.

“Our officers are working hard, along with our partner agencies, to reduce the impact within our local communities.

“By taking a proactive approach, there are a number of practical steps that local residents can take to reduce the risk of becoming a victim while helping to protect others and building resilience within their community.”

Thames Valley Police will be hosting a burglary question and answer online forum from 7.30-9pm on Thursday, October 11.

Residents will have the opportunity to learn about crime prevention techniques and put their questions to a panel of officers.

Det Ch Supt List added: “As well as taking physical precautions, you should also take steps to protect your property online.

“Do not advertise on social media when you are away from home and remember to regularly change your internet router password.”

Burglary prevention tips:

• When going out, remember to light up your home using timer switches or a TV simulator.

• Don’t leave valuables or cash on display and store your house and car keys away from your letter box.

• Move bins away from any side gates to prevent easy access into your property.

• Lock any tools away to prevent them being used to break into your home.

• Consider fitting a motion activated external light or installing a CCTV system.

• Mark your valuables using a UV pen and register them on the UK national property register at www.immobilise.com.

More information about burglary crime prevention is available at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/burglary