Burglars smash through conservatory door of Buckingham home

Police are appealing for information after a burglary was reported in Badgers.

An offender, or offenders, broke into a the house on Hare Close on January 13, between 5:15pm and 10pm.

They used an unknown tool to force open an internal door, after smashing the glass of an external door connected to a conservatory.

Whilst nothing appears to have been stolen, police say that it is possible they may have been interrupted before they could take anything.

Investigating officer detective constable Emma Francis, based at Aylesbury Police Station, is keen to hear from anyone that might have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area that evening.

If you have any information please call DC Francis on the 24 hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43180013215.

If you don’t want to talk to the police or give your details you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report it online.

Crime prevention advice and information can be found on the Thames Valley Police website.