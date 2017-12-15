Car stolen in Preston Bissett during spate of vehicle thefts

Residents are advised to stay vigilant, following a series of connected crimes in the Preston Bissett area.

A BMW car was stolen on December 12, on Main Street. Thames Valley Police reported that an individual broke through a ground floor window to rob the keys to the vehicle.

Offenders also broke into a farm outbuilding on Bushey Lane at some point between 3:45am and 4pm on the same day, stealing off-road motorbikes and a quad bike.

A van was also set on fire.

At around 5:20am, on School Lane, a resident witnessed someone interfering with a cat flap. The offenders then searched the shed and a car parked outside, yet nothing was stolen.

Ten minutes later, another car was searched in Pound Lane, but nothing was taken.

Detective constable Rachel Huggins based at Aylesbury Police Station, said “We believe that all these crimes are linked. If any residents saw or heard anything in relations to these incidents, please call me.

“I also urge anyone with CCTV in the area to check the early hours of Tuesday morning to see if their cameras caught any images of the offenders”

If you have any information please call DC Huggins on the 24 hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43170368208.

If you don’t want to speak to the police or give your details you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report it online.

DC Huggins added: “Please remain vigilant and make sure any suspicious activity is reported to the police, either on 101, or 999 in an emergency. Try to get a description of them, along with details of any vehicle they might be using.

“Make sure you remove property from your vehicle and that it is locked, with the alarm set if you have one.”