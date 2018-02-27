Cash robbery in Winslow prompts police appeal

Thames Valley Police are after information, after a break-in was reported in Winslow this weekend.

Offenders broke into a home on Lambtons Way on February 23, between 1:30pm and 11pm. They got in through an insecure side door and made a search of the property, taking off with cash.

Investigating officer PC Mary Winks, based at Aylesbury Police Station, would like to hear from anyone that might have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area between these times.

If you have any information please call PC Winks on the 24 hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43180058612.

If you don’t want to speak to the police or give your details you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report it online.

Crime prevention advice and information can be found on the Thames Valley Police website.