Company fined after claiming 'John Rubbish' would take away waste found dumped in Nash

A property company has been forced to pay more than £2,000 after waste traced to one of its renovation projects was found dumped by a field in Nash.

The case started when a large amount of waste was found dumped in a field entrance on Little Horwood Road.

Library image of waste dumped in Nash

Enforcement officers traced the waste to a renovation project being undertaken by Hao and Ru Properties Ltd, a company registered at Woodford Green, London.

Hao and Ru Properties Ltd, were found guilty of failing in their duty of care over the disposal of the waste which was traced to a project taking place on Stockingstone Road in Luton.

Representatives of Hao and Ru Properties Ltd were interviewed, and stated that cash in hand was paid to a man known as 'John Rubbish' to take the waste away.

There was no paperwork to record the transaction or provide evidence of the man's actual identity.

Wycombe Magistrates Court heard that the company had been reckless - Hao Wang, a company director, had paid the waste carrier himself and, although he made no attempt to establish the actual identity of 'John Rubbish', he had at the last moment apparently attempted to note down the man's vehicle registration, which the court felt showed that he suspected that the waste would be dumped illegally.

Hao and Ru Properties Ltd were fined £1,250, and costs of £750 were imposed.

An additional £125 victim surcharge was added, meaning there was a total to pay of £2,125.

The court ordered that payment had to be made within 14 days.

Aylesbury Vale District Council cabinet member for environment and leisure Paul Irwin said: "The company in this case showed a blatant disregard of their duty to dispose of their waste properly, and the court felt that the company director actually had suspicions about what the carrier intended to do with the waste.

"While building firms continue to flout the duty of care in this way, waste criminals will continue to thrive, which is why we prosecute such cases whenever we can."