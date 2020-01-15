Court List: See who has been sentenced across Aylesbury Vale between 10 February and February 15

The following people from Aylesbury Vale were sentenced at High Wycombe Magistrates Court between 10 February and February 15

Mr MOHAMMED HASIB HUSSAIN, aged 20, or Torridge Road, Aylesbury was fined £349 for the use of a motor vehicle without 3rd party insurance. He will also have to pay costs of £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service. The total fine amounts to £530.

MS KELLY GOLBY, aged 32, of Oak Tree Park, Marsh Lane, Bishopstone was fined £120 for the use of a motor vehicle while being over the limit. She will also have to pay a victim surcharge of £32, and also £85 to the Crown prosecution service. The total fine amounts to £237. She is also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Mr SAMUEL CHARLES NICHOLSON, aged 21, of Chiltern Road, Wendover was found guilty of driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was found to have had 117 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Community order made where he will have to do 100 hours of unpaid community work. He will also have to pay to fund victim services £90, and also pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. He is now disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 months. Total fines amounted to £175.

MR MOHAMMED HUMZAH WASIM, aged: 18, of Sommerville Way, Aylesbury has been sentenced to prison for four weeks for beating a woman. He has to pay compensation of £100.

Miss REBECCA KATE DEELEY, age 24, of Corfe Road, Pitstone was found guilty of possession with intent to supply cannabis. A community order has been made, where she will have to carry out 80 hours of unpaid community work. She will also have to pay a victim services charge of £85, and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Total fines amounted to £175.

Mr ELLIOT DALE POLLMER, aged 32, from Watermead has been found guilty of harassing a woman to the point where she feared he would use violence against her. He sent threatening facebook messages to a woman. A community order has been made, where he will have to complete 150 hours of unpaid community work. He has also been slapped with a restraining order. He will now have to pay a victim services charge of £90, and to pay costs of £700 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Total fines amounted to £790.