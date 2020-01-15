Court List: See who has been sentenced across Aylesbury Vale between 17 February and 21 February

The following people from Aylesbury Vale were sentenced at High Wycombe Magistrates Court between 17 February and 21 February 2020.

Said Rasul Khan, aged 41, of Arundel Green, Aylesbury, on 23 October 2019 and 16 December 2019 failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community order. Fined £100. To pay costs of £60.

Anthony Paul Lawrence, aged 61, of Avon Place, Aylesbury, on 1 December 2019, assault by beating, contrary to section 39 of The Criminal Justice Act 1988. Restraining order made. Fined £300. To pay compensation of £200. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32. To pay costs of £500.

Harriet Eade, aged 28, of Church Hill, Cheddington, between 2 November 2018 and 31 December 2018, stole funds to the value of £2069.16, contrary to section 1(1) and 7 of the Theft Act 1968. Committed to prison for 6 months suspended for 24 months. To carry out 300 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £3,000.

Nicky McKeown, aged 52, of Westminster Drive, Aylesbury, on 4 February 2020 drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit Contrary to section 5(1)(a) of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and Schedule 2 to the Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988. Community order made of 120 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 26 months. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90. To pay costs of £85.

Lewis Fitzgerald Pinnock, aged 57, of Howgate Street, Aylesbury, on 4 December 2019 was in possession of cannabis resin, a controlled drug of class B in contravention of section 5(1) of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. Fined £80. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32. To pay costs of £85. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Mark Peter Arnold, aged 29, of Meadow Gardens, between 10 January 2020 and 13 January 2020 caused criminal damage to a wall, television, painting and speaker, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged, contrary to sections 1(1) and 4 of the Criminal Damage Act 1971 and between 31 August 2019 and 14 January 2020, harassment - breach of a restraining order from prior conviction without reasonable excuse contrary to section 5(5) and (6) of the Protection from Harassment Act 1997. Committed to prison for 8 weeks suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115. To pay costs of £85.

Prajith Pushbangathan, aged 44, of Leach Road, Aylesbury, on 3 February 2020 drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 161 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit Contrary to section 5(1)(a) of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and Schedule 2 to the Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988. Committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 24 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 60 months. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122. To pay costs of £85.

Gavin Luke Walker, aged 36, of Essex Place, Aylesbury, on 23 January 2020, interfered with a motor vehicle with the intention of theft of the vehicle, parts of it or anything carried in it, contrary to section 9 of the Criminal Attempts Act 1981. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90. To pay costs of £85.

Jaidie Carpenter, aged 20, of Gwendoline Buck Drive, Aylesbury, on 21 March 2019, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. The offence was racially aggravated contrary to section 31(1)(b) and (4) of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998. Fined £230. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32. To pay costs of £85.