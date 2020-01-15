Court List: See who has been sentenced across Aylesbury Vale between 24 February and 29 February

The following people from Aylesbury Vale were sentenced at High Wycombe Magistrates Court between 24 February and 29 February 2020.

Mr CARL EDGAR MARC TUCKER, aged 31, of Swallow Close, Buckingham, on 7 February 2020 drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath exceeded the prescribed limit Contrary to section 5(1)(a) of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and Schedule 2 to the Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988. Fined £473. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £47. He will also have to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 15 month(s). Total charges £605.

Mr MATTHEW WORRELL, aged 32, of Ebble Close, Aylesbury on 6 February 2020 drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath exceeded the prescribed limit Contrary to section 5(1)(a) of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and Schedule 2 to the Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988. Fined £120. He will also pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, and a further £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 month(s). Total charges £237.

Mr RYAN WOODWARD, aged 24, of Highgate Mews, Aylesbury on 11 February 2020 drove a vehicle on the A40 without having a license. Fined £120. He will also pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, and a further £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 day(s). He also pleaded guilty to driving without a license. Total fine £237.

Mr HARRY DANIEL BAILEY, aged 27, of Eaton Road, Aylesbury on August 9 2019 assaulted an emergency worker. Fined £232. He will also pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, and a further £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service. In a further offence, he also caused criminal damage to a Thames Valley Police motor vehicle, causing £328 of damage. Fined £232. He will also pay compensation of £75. He will also pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, and a further £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service. Total charges £868.48.

Mr IAN FERGUSON, aged 73, of Eskale Road, Stoke Mandeville, on 3 October 2019 was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman. He was committed to prison for 26 weeks because of the planned nature of the offence, and he has a previous conviction. The Judge also imposed a custodial sentence as he targeted a vulnerable long worker. He will now have to attend a rehabilitation program. A restraining order has also been made. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, and a further £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.Defendant required to register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003 from 28/02/2020 for 7 years. Nominated police station: Aylesbury. Total costs £207.