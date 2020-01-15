Court List: See who has been sentenced across Aylesbury Vale between January 20 to 24th

The following people from Aylesbury Vale were sentenced at High Wycombe Magistrates Court between 20 Jan - 24 Jan 2020

David Wheeler, aged 42 of Field Rose, Weston Turville: on 28 August 2019 drove his motor vehicle in excess of 110mph on the A41 near Aylesbury. He has been fined £888. Furthermore, he has to pay a victim surcharge of £88 and court costs of £85. He is now disqualified for driving for 28 days.

Lee Anthony Broomhead, aged 25 of Barker Lane, Aston Clinton: on 31 December 2019 without lawful excuse, destroyed a drivers side window of a car. He has been fined £40 and will have to pay a victim surcharge of £32. He will also have to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Abbas Hussain, aged 24, of Bicester Road, Aylesbury: On 4 January 2020 drove a Vauxhall Astra on Oxford Road over the regulated alcohol limit. He has been fined by £123, and will have to pay a surcharge to fund victim of services of £32. He will also have to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. He has been disqualified for driving for 14 months.

Imtiaz Hussain, aged 41, of Lupin Walk, Aylesbury: On 1 January 2020 drove a Jaguar X type on Wendover Road while over the regulated alcohol limit, blowing 62mg per 100mg of breath. He has been fined £337 and will have to pay a victim surcharge of £33. He will also have to pay further costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

James Oliver Sweeney aged 19, of Hemmingway Road, Aylesbury: on 17 December 2019 he obstructed a constable in the execution of their duty. The same day he also drove a motor vehicle without insurance on Friarage Road, Aylesbury. He must now complete a 30 day community order and is disqualified from driving. He must pay a surcharge to fund victims which amounts to £90, and pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Library image

Stephen Lawrence Pullen, aged 47 of no fixed abode: assaulted an emergency worker, at a hospital on 22 January 2020. He previously had attacked hospital workers and had stabbed a paramedic previously, and threatened to do it again in this instance. He committed these offences the day after he was released from prison. Sentenced to six months, and has been ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £149.

He was charged with a similar offence of common assault against another emergency worker on the same day. He was sentenced to a further 6 months for this offence.

Furthermore, he was found guilty of using threatening or abusive words towards an emergency worker. The total sentence length for these three offences is 12 months.

Samuel Timothy Cook-Gomme, aged 24, from Tring: On 7 July 2019 drove a car while under a controlled substance, Benzoylecgonine. He has been fined £180 and forced to pay a victim surcharge of £32. He will also have to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Furthermore, he has been disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving license for 12 months.

Mr Clinton Matthews-Stroud, aged 61, from Aston Clinton: Non payment of child support and costs totalling £136,041.23p. He is disqualified from driving for 24 months. He must now pay £2000 per month commencing 28.02.2020.