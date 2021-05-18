Digger stolen from Buckingham found in Milton Keynes
The digger had been driven 13 miles to MK, say police
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 2:55 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 2:58 pm
A digger stolen from a site in Buckingham has been found abandoned in Milton Keynes.
Thames Valley Police Roads Policing officers had been investigating the theft of the mud-covered machine from a site in Buckingham.
They had a call to say a similar digger had been spotted in MK, seemingly abandoned.
Within 15 minutes of the call coming through, the digger had been found.
It is now being returned to its owners while police investigations continue.