Digger stolen from Buckingham found in Milton Keynes

The digger was found abandoned in Milton Keynes

A digger stolen from a site in Buckingham has been found abandoned in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police Roads Policing officers had been investigating the theft of the mud-covered machine from a site in Buckingham.

They had a call to say a similar digger had been spotted in MK, seemingly abandoned.

Within 15 minutes of the call coming through, the digger had been found.