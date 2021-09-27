Doggie first aid training for Northants Police dog handlers, thanks to Royal Army Veterinary Corps

Dog handlers from Northamptonshire Police learned new skills to support their four-legged colleagues last week, with a first aid training session provided by the Royal Army Veterinary Corps within the Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR).

The one-day course covered emergency animal first aid, which has equipped the police handlers with the skills to treat smaller injuries such as cuts and grazes as well as stabilise their canine partner if they receive more major injuries and require veterinary care.

The Defence Animal Training Regiment delivers animal handling training for more than 400 personnel and role-specific training for hundreds of military and working animals per year.

The dog handlers practised on training dummy Jerry

Sergeant Chris Monday, of the Northamptonshire Police Dog Section, said: “By learning from the Royal Army Veterinary Corps’ vast experience in treating injured military dogs, our handlers will now be better prepared to care for our police dogs.

“Our dogs put their lives on the line every day to protect their handlers and our communities from harm, so it’s vital we have the knowledge and confidence to provide essential medical care in return.