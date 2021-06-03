Drink driver caught three times over the legal limit in Buckingham
'The message is clear - do not drink and drive,' say police
A man has been charged with drink driving, after being stopped by police in Buckingham.
At about 11.40pm on Sunday, May 30, armed response officers spotted a vehicle swerving in between lanes on London Road, Buckingham. Shortly afterwards, the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink.
A reading on the evidential breath testing machine measured three times the drink drive limit.
He has now been charged and will appear before magistrates.
A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "The message is clear - do not drink and drive. You will be arrested and you risk up to six months imprisonment, an unlimited fine and a substantial driving ban if caught driving whilst above the legal limit."