Drink driver caught three times over the legal limit in Buckingham

Thames Valley Police arrested a man for drink driving on London Road, Buckingham

A man has been charged with drink driving, after being stopped by police in Buckingham.

At about 11.40pm on Sunday, May 30, armed response officers spotted a vehicle swerving in between lanes on London Road, Buckingham. Shortly afterwards, the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink.

A reading on the evidential breath testing machine measured three times the drink drive limit.

He has now been charged and will appear before magistrates.