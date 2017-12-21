Drug dealer accidentally gets arrested in Buckingham

‘Christmas has come early’ for police in Buckingham, after a drug dealer climbed into the backseat of an unmarked car by accident.

Thames Valley Police tweeted their surprise at 9:00pm yesterday evening (December 20) explaining how plain clothes officers were searching for a drug dealer in the area.

They “couldn’t believe it” when the suspect voluntarily got into their car. Officers said the man was “surprised when he was arrested.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

