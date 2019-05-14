E-fit released in connection with Whitchurch burglary

Police have released an e-fit in connection with a burglary in Whitchurch last week.

At around 1pm on May 8, the victim, a man aged in his eighties, was in a property in Whitchurch High Street when he was approached by a man at the rear of the property.

Police have released this e-fit in connection with a burglary in Whitchurch

The man spoke to the victim for approximately 15 minutes, then left before returning to continue talking.

The burglar left a second time but then did not return.

It was at this point that the victim found that the front door of his property was open and a quantity of cash was missing.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rachel Huggins said: “I would like to speak to the man in this e-fit image, or anyone who recognises him or has any information on his whereabouts.

“Anyone with any information about this incident should call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ‘43190137749’ or make a report online.

“Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”