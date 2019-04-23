Ex Thames Valley Police sergeant who used offensive language and touched female colleagues inappropriately found guilty of gross misconduct

A former Thames Valley Police sergeant who touched his colleagues inappropriately and used offensive language has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

Former Sergeant Paul Summerville, who resigned from the force before he could be dismissed, was deemed to be guilty of gross misconduct at a special police hearing last week.

Library image

The panel heard how Summerville, who was based at Milton Keynes police station, made comments about the physical appearances of female colleagues and made 'sexualised comments' towards them.

He made 'persistent unwanted contact with them' during incidents in January and June 2018 and also 'touched them inappropriately.'

The former sergeant had previously received a written warning in 2014 in connection with an incident of using inappropriate and offensive language towards a member of staff.

After the new allegations were made last year, Summerville resigned voluntarily from the force.

Detective Chief Superintendent Chris Ward said after the hearing: “Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect while at work.

"This kind of behaviour from anyone should never be tolerated, and is least expected from a colleague.

"The panel has concluded that had the officer continued to be serving, he would have been dismissed from Thames Valley Police with immediate effect.”

The two day public misconduct hearing took place at Thames Valley Police’s headquarters in Oxford Road, Kidlington, in front of a panel which included legally qualified chairperson John Bassett.

The panel concluded the former officer breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy and equality and diversity and that Summerville also breached the standard of discreditable conduct.