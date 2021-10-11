Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries following a disorder in Bicester.

Between 5.45am and 6.10am yesterday, Sunday, October 10, a disorder occurred involving a number of people in Sheep Street and Market Square.

During this altercation, a 19-year-old man was stabbed a number of times in the chest and back, causing significant injuries.

Thames Valley Police arrested five people following the incident in Bicester town centre

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he remains with serious, but not life-threatening injuries at this time.

Five people - four men aged between 26 and 42 and a woman aged 27 - have been arrested in connection with this incident and all remain in police custody.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Robert Platt, of Banbury CID, said: “This was a significant incident of disorder, but we believe this to have been spontaneous and therefore an isolated incident.

“I understand that incidents such as this cause concern, but I would like to reassure the local community that we have made arrests and are progressing our investigation.

“There were scene watches in place in the local area, but these have now been lifted.

“I would appeal to anybody who was in the area and witnessed this incident to please contact the force, either online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210456411.

“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.