Former Thames Valley Police officer who had extreme pornographic images on his mobile phone found guilty of gross misconduct

A former Thames Valley Police officer who was found with extreme pornographic images on his personal mobile phone has been found guilty of gross misconduct at a special case misconduct hearing.

Former special constable David Parkin would have been sacked by the force had he not already resigned the week before the hearing.

Police library image

On July 20 2018 Parkin’s personal mobile phone was seized and found to contain a number of extreme pornographic images.

Parkin, who was based at Didcot police station in Oxfordshire, was arrested two months later on suspicion of possession of extreme pornographic images.

At a hearing held at Oxford Crown Court in March 2019, Parkin pleaded guilty to three offences of possession of extreme pornographic images.

He was sentenced at the same court the following month and was given a two year community order, rehabilitation for ten days, ordered to complete a sexual behaviour programme and 120 hours unpaid work and charged with paying costs of £480.

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Hogg said: “Special Constable David Parkin committed criminal offences for which there can be no excuse.

"The images found on his phone during the course of the investigation are both illegal and abhorrent and there is no place within our force for someone who thinks being in possession of such images is acceptable.”