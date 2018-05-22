Garden furniture stolen from Buckingham home

Police are appealing for information after garden furniture and other items were stolen from a home in Buckingham on Thursday May 17.

Between 10.15am and 10.30am thieves forced open a locked side garden gate of a property in Bobbins Way.

They stole garden furniture and also went into the house, which had been left insecure while the occupant was upstairs.

Property including a laptop, iPad and a handbag were stolen from the ground floor of a home.

Detective Constable Gemma Howe said: “Did you see or hear anything suspicious in the area that day?

“Did you see anyone loading garden furniture or have you been offered furniture that you think might be stolen?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Howe via the 101 number quoting the reference 43180148625.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.