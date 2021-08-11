Give us a break - mega-prison would be 'unbearable' says Buckingham MP

MP for Buckingham Greg Smith said a new prison in Grendon Underwood would be 'unbearable' for local communities.

Edgcott and Grendon Underwood parish councils are opposing the construction of a £300 million 'mega prison' at Grendon Underwood, with a series of 'stop mega prison now' exhibitions, to advise residents on how they can officially challenge the plans.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said it planned to construct a new structure which would sit adjacent to HMP Grendon and HMP Springhill.

Greg Smith MP, left, with Grendon Underwood ward councillors Angela Macpherson and Frank Mahon at the exhibition

This third jail in the same area would be a huge building capable of housing 1,440 inmates, the government says.

Estimated capacities for HMP Grendon and Springhill are around 200 and 300 inmates respectively.

Visiting the 'stop mega prison now' exhibition in Steeple Claydon on Tuesday, Mr Smith said: “The sheer numbers of people coming through the exhibitions to learn more about how to object to this mega prison on planning grounds shows just how strongly local people feel about this.

"It’s simply the wrong place to build a mega prison. The roads won’t cope, yet more loss of rural land, biodiversity damage and visual blight.