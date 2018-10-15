Hate crimes against the disabled have DOUBLED across Thames Valley

Disability hate crimes have doubled in the Thames Valley region over the last year according to disturbing new police figures obtained by the charity United Response.

The figures were obtained ahead of this year’s National Hate Crime Awareness Week, which runs until Saturday 20 October.

A total of 222 disability hate crimes were recorded in the region last year, 109 of which were classified as ‘violence against a person’ – more than any other single type of crime. This includes assault, harassment, stalking and malicious communications.

Public order offences and sexual offences have doubled in the region, while arson and criminal damage also soared in 2017-18.

The disability charity United Response is now training its staff and other organisations to help people with physical and learning disabilities, Down’s syndrome and autism recognise the signs of hate crimes and know how to report them.

Joanne Silkstone, United Response hate crime lead, said: “It beggars belief that that there are people out there who are targeting some of the Thames Valley region’s most vulnerable people and doing them harm.

“This is unacceptable and we all must do everything we can to empower those who suffer this type of appalling abuse and discrimination to speak out.

“Victims must know that they need not suffer in silence. With the right tools, we can help them to report these crimes to the police when they do experience hate crimes.”

The charity believes disability hate crimes are underreported despite rising figures. Many people with learning disabilities, Down’s syndrome or autism may not recognise the abuse they’ve experienced as a hate crime or may lack the confidence to report these crimes to the authorities.

West Yorkshire Police have helped compile new training resources for the charity’s staff who work directly with people with disabilities. The resource, a pilot approach in West Yorkshire set to be rolled out across the country, provides guidance to support workers on how to have conversations with people with disabilities explaining what a hate crime is in easy-to-understand language. This helps people to identify whether they have been a victim of hate crime.

The charity also believes this will allow them to help the people they support to know the difference between hate crimes and incidences, to recognise the signs of hate crime and to know how to report this to the authorities. It will also show the charity’s staff how to advocate on behalf of the people they support.

United Response CEO Tim Cooper said: “Often this is a hidden and underreported crime. Victims can sometimes lack the confidence in coming forward and reporting their experiences to the authorities. Sometimes they don’t realise they have been a victim of hate crime.

“That is why it is crucial to equip people with disabilities with the knowledge they need to stand up to bullies and bigots.”

Thirty-two of the 43 police forces across England and Wales which responded to a Freedom of Information request from United Response recorded a total of 5,342 disability hate crimes in 2017-18 – a dramatic rise on the 4,005 offences from the previous year.

The total number of disability hate crimes dealt with nationally by police forces is likely to be even higher as 11 forces across England and Wales failed to provide any figures.

To find out more about United Response and its work supporting people with disabilities, visit www.unitedresponse.org.uk.