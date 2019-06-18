Horse injured after being hit by BMW in Thornton

A horse was hit by a car and dragged along a road in Thornton in what police are calling 'a distressing incident.'

The incident of careless driving happened just after 3.30pm on Sunday June 16 on Thornton Road, Thornton.

Police say a vehicle was driven at speed around a blind bend causing a horse to fall to its knees and be dragged a short distance.

The horse sustained injuries to both front legs and is receiving veterinary treatment.

The rider, a woman, did not require hospital treatment but was left shaken after the incident.

Police say the vehicle involved is a gun metal steel grey 1 Series BMW whilst the driver is described as a white man in his late fifties.

The passenger was a woman, also aged in her late fifties, and there was a child in the back seat of the car.

Investigating officer Sergeant Emily Dover said: “This incident was distressing for the rider and the horse sustained injuries which are now requiring treatment.

“The driver had a total disregard for the welfare of the horse and the rider after driving off at the scene.

“We would therefore encourage anyone who knows anything about this incident to get in touch.

“We also believe that this vehicle may have been seen and potentially recorded on dash cam footage before or after this incident.

“The vehicle was travelling from Thornton and turning left when the incident happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference URN 933 (16/6).