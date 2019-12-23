IN COURT: See who has been sentenced across Aylesbury Vale and beyond between December 24 2019 and January 4 2020

The following people from Aylesbury Vale were sentenced at High Wycombe Magistrates Court between December 24 2019 and January 4 2020.

Jamie Edwards, 43, Downer Close, Buckingham: assaulted a woman by beating. Fined £123. Ordered to pay compensation of £100, a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85 to the CPS.

Peter Gallagher, 27, Bowling Alley, Oving: drove a Jaguar X Type on the A413, Hardwick, while over the alcohol limit. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 20 months.

Drove the vehicle with a quantity of a controlled drug (benzoylecgonine) in his system. Committed to prison for ten weeks suspended for 12 months because of the seriousness of the offence. Ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for a further 30 months.

Drove the vehicle without due care and attention. No separate penalty.

Failing to stop after a road accident on the A413 at Hardwick where injury was caused to another person and damage to another vehicle. Committed to prison for ten weeks suspended for 12 months. Ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85 to the CPS.

Kevin Young, 33, Fowler Road, Aylesbury: failed to provide a specimen for analysis. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85 to the CPS. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 21 months.

Failed to co-operate with a roadside breath test on Oxford Road, Aylesbury. No separate penalty.

Gemma Denwood, 31, Ayrshire Close, Aylesbury: used violence to secure entry to a premises in Paradise Orchard, Aylesbury. Fined £80. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £30 to the CPS.

Jane Roberts, 39, Old Stoke Road, Aylesbury: stole money valued at £35 from the Bucks Goat Centre, Stoke Mandeville. Fined £365. Ordered to pay compensation of £15, a victim surcharge of £36 and costs of £85 to the CPS.

Lynn Webb, 52, Grenville Avenue, Wendover: drove a Proton Impian on Aylesbury Road, Wendover, while over the alcohol limit. Community order issued - ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85 to the CPS. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 36 months.

Panagiotis Petropoulos, 38, Fairford Leys Way, Fairford Leys: assaulted an individual occasioning them actual bodily harm in Aylesbury. Committed to prison for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months because of the seriousness of the offence. Ordered to pay compensation of £480, a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £775 to the CPS.

Sean Flanagan, 18, Hemingway Road, Aylesbury: used a Volkswagen Polo on Bicester Road, Aylesbury, without third party insurance. Fined £60.

Drove the vehicle without a licence. Fined £40.

Drove the vehicle while over the alcohol limit. Fined £100. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85 to the CPS. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 12 months.

Lyla Hassib, 35, Bishops Walk, Aylesbury: stole a 28 inch TV and Freeview box from a property in Griffin Lane, Aylesbury, having entered as a trespasser. Ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work during the next 12 months. Ordered to pay compensation of £300 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Amy McKean, 33, Towersey Way, Aylesbury: failing to ensure her child regularly attended school. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £100.

Andrew White, 52, Lacey Green, Princes Risborough: used threatening and/or abusive words/behaviour to cause harassment or distress towards an individual in Maidenhead, Berkshire. Fined £120. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85 to the CPS.

Dean Horwood, 36, Taylor Road, Aylesbury: handled stolen goods (an Audi A3) on Fremantle Road, Aylesbury. Committed to prison for six months.