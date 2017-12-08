Jewellery and cash stolen from three homes in Buckingham

Police are appealing for information after three burglaries in Buckingham.

The first incident happened between 6.30pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday November 28 when a rear conservatory door at a property on Bourton Road was smashed.

Offenders then smashed the internal door and made a search of all the rooms, stealing jewellery and cash.

The second incident happened on Thursday November 30 between 11.30am and 10.15pm when a rear window on a property in Middlefield was forced and thieves stole jewellery and silver coins.

A dark coloured Audi A3 was seen acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

The third incident happened on the same day on Bourtonville between 11.30pm.

When the homeowners returned they saw that a light was on at a property and that the rear kitchen window was open.

The property had been burgled and jewellery and cash stolen.

DC Tom Booth from Aylesbury Investigation Hub said: “If anyone noticed anything suspicious in these areas, please get in touch.

“I also want to hear from anyone that might have seen a dark Audi in the area on the Thursday evening.

“If you have any information you can contact DC Booth on the 24 hour non-emergency number 101.

“If you don’t want to speak to the police or give your details you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report it online.”