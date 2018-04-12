Jewellery, cash and electrical items stolen from Buckingham home

Police are appealing for information after a burglary from a home in Buckingham last weekend.

Between 1pm on Saturday April 7 and 7pm on Sunday April 8 thieves forced open the rear kitchen door of a property in Plover Close.

They made a messy search of the property and stole jewellery, cash and electrical items.

Detective Constable Bruce Wilson said: “I would like to hear from anyone that might have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area between these times/ dates.”

If you have any information contact DC Wilson on the 24 hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43180104719.