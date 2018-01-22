Jewellery thieves strike three times in Buckingham area over the weekend

Thames Valley Police are searching for clues after three burglaries were reported in North Bucks this weekend: two in Buckingham, and one in Nash.

Police have not confirmed the incidents are linked. Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone that might have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area.

One of the break-ins, on Lenborough Road, Buckingham, took place between Thursday January 18 and Friday January 19.

The resident left home at 7pm on Thursday, returning home at 8:45am on Friday to discover jewellery had been stolen, after offenders entered the house through a toilet window.

They left by climbing out of a kitchen window, after searching the bedrooms.

If you have any information please call DC Wilson on the 24 hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43180019107.

A second burglary has been reported in Pillow Way, Buckingham, between Friday Januar y 19 and Sunday 21.

The occupant left the premise at 4pm on Friday and when they returned, at around 7:50pm on Sunday evening, they discovered that the patio door had been smashed and a messy search made inside - Jewellery had been taken.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact DC Howe on the 24 hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43180021582.

A third burglary has also been reported, in Nash, between Thursday January 18 and Sunday January 21.

This time, offender(s) smashed the rear patio door of a property on High Street before forcing open an internal door. They searched the main bedroom and stole property including jewellery.

The occupant had left the curtains open when the premises was left and when they returned all the front curtains had been closed.

A local resident heard glass breaking at around 2am on the Friday, which may be connected to this crime.

If you have CCTV and live in the area please check the footage to see if anything suspicious has been recorded.

If you have any information please contact DC Bailey on the 24 hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43180021564.

If you don’t want to speak to the police or give your details you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report it online.

Please visit the Thames Valley Police website for useful crime prevention advice and information.