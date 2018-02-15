Maids Moreton murder investigation: arrested men have bail extended

The two men arrested in connection to a double murder in the village of Maids Moreton have had been rebailed by Thames Valley Police.

A 27-year-old man from Towcester and a 31-year-old man from Redruth, Cornwall were released on bail on January 18, having been arrested on counts of murder, conspiracy to murder, fraud by false representation, conspiracy to defraud, and burglary.

Police have extended their bail until April 16.

Peter Farquhar died at home in Maids Moreton on October 26 2015, aged 69, and Ann Moore-Martin died on May 12 last year, aged 83.