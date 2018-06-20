Mallet thrown at door during Mursley burglary

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Mursley in the early hours of the morning in which a mallet was thrown at a property to gain entry.

The incident happened in The Beechams at 12.55am on Thursday June 14.

Thieves threw a mallet through the glass of a patio door before the contents of a handbag including the keys to a vehicle were stolen.

A car was then taken from outside the property.

If you have more details on the incident call police on 101 quoting reference number 43180179701.