A man has been arrested following an alleged arson attack on a chapel in Tingewick.

A police spokesman said: “Thames Valley Police has received a report of an incident of arson in Water Stratford Road, Tingewick, that is reported to have happened overnight between Tuesday, October 12, and Wednesday, October 13.

“Damage was caused to a stained glass window and inside the building.

Damage to a stained-glass window at the chapel