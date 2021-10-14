Man arrested after alleged arson attack on Tingewick chapel
Police say a 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 1:09 pm
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 1:20 pm
A man has been arrested following an alleged arson attack on a chapel in Tingewick.
A police spokesman said: “Thames Valley Police has received a report of an incident of arson in Water Stratford Road, Tingewick, that is reported to have happened overnight between Tuesday, October 12, and Wednesday, October 13.
“Damage was caused to a stained glass window and inside the building.
“A 46-year-old man from Buckingham was arrested on suspicion of arson and has been released on bail.”