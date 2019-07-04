Man arrested after alleged assault in village near Buckingham

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following an incident in the village of Biddlesden.

Officers from the Buckingham neighbourhood team, supported by armed response officers and Northamptonshire Police attended an address on Whitfield Road in the village near Buckingham, following a report of an alleged assault at around 9pm last night (Wednesday).

A man was arrested and remains in custody.

Police have described the incident as 'isolated' and are continuing an investigation, adding that the public may see an increased police presence in the area.