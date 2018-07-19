Man charged after escaping from Springhill prison

A man has been charged with escaping lawful custody after going on the run from Springhill open prison in Grendon Underwood.

Jack Murray, 32, was charged with escaping lawful custody after being arrested on Thursday July 12 near Lyndhurst in Hampshire.

Murray, who escaped from the prison on May 15 has been remanded to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 13 August.

A 24-year-old woman from Poole in Dorset was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and subsequently released under investigation.