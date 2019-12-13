Man charged for drug dealing in Aylesbury

Following a joint investigation by Thames Valley Police and the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit, a man has been charged with drugs offences in Aylesbury.

Taswir Mohammed, aged 37, of Stoke Road, Aylesbury, has been charged with one count of possession with intent to supply a drug of class A (cocaine), one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and one count of possession with intent to supply a drug of class B (cannabis).

The charges relate to a search of a property in Oak Green, Aylesbury, on Tuesday 10 December, when officers located a quantity of drugs.

Mohammed was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the offences on the same day.

He appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 11 December and was remanded in custody to appear at St Albans Crown Court on 13 January 2020.