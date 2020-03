A man has been charged with one count of escaping from lawful custody.

Aaron Thomas, aged 33, of HMP Springhill, was arrested by Dorset Police in Bournemouth on Friday 28 February and charged the following day.

Thomas is accused of escaping from HMP Springhill on Tuesday 25 February.

He was remanded in custody to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Monday 2 March.