Man charged with dangerous driving after two people from Buckingham die in car crash

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a man and woman, both in their 80s from Buckingham, died in a car crash in Wiltshire on Monday.

Nicholas Roy Haynes, 32, of Newark Road, Gloucester, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and one count of driving without due care and attention.

He was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court.

The accident happened on the A429 between Kingway bridge and Corston village shortly before 4.30pm following a report of a collision.

A spokesman for Wiltshire Police said: "An Audi A5 was in collision with a Honda Jazz.

"The front seat passenger of the Honda - a woman aged in her 80s, and a rear seat passenger - a man in his 80s both from the Buckingham area, sadly died at the scene.

"A file will now be prepared on behalf of H M Coroner for Wiltshire and our thoughts are with their families at this extremely difficult time," he said.

The driver of the Honda - a man in his 80s, sustained minor injuries, the spokesman added.

The victims have not yet been named by police.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who has dash cam footage of either vehicle prior to the collision, or the collision itself, should contact police if they have not already done so, on 101.