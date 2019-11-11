Man charged with killing deer in Wing

A man has been charged with hunting offences in Wing, Buckinghamshire, as part of a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Walter Varey, aged 24, of the Causeway, Clophill, Bedfordshire, was charged via postal requisition on Tuesday 5 November with one count of entering land without the consent of the owner to search for or pursue a deer with intent to take, kill or injure it and one count of taking, killing or injuring a deer without the consent of the land owner.

The charges relate to an incident which occurred in Wing, Buckinghamshire on 8 May this year in which a deer was killed.

Varey will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on 5 December.