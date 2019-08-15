Man convicted of 17 sexual offences in Aylesbury

On Monday 12 August, a man was found guilty of committing 17 non-recent sexual offences in Aylesbury, including eight against a child.

On Monday 12 August, a man was found guilty of committing 17 non-recent sexual offences in Aylesbury, including eight against a child.

Mark Cole, aged 56, of no fixed abode, was convicted by a unanimous jury at Aylesbury Crown Court of the offences that were committed between 2006 and 2012.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Amy Fox, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, based at Aylesbury police station, said:

“I would like to thank the victim for her courage, bravery and determination throughout this investigation and trial.

“She has had her childhood stolen and no punishment will ever change this but I hope that this verdict brings her some closure and helps to repair some of the damage caused by these abhorrent crimes.

“I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse to report it to police.

“Thames Valley Police will always take reports of any sexual offence seriously and will thoroughly investigate reports whether they are recent or non-recent.

“We will listen, there is support and help available and, wherever possible, offenders will be prosecuted.”

Cole was found guilty on one count of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, three counts of rape of a child under 13, five counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, one count of assault by penetration and two counts of attempted assault by penetration.

Cole was found not guilty of one count of assault of a child under 13 by penetration.

He is due to be sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on 11 October.