Man from Thame jailed for nine years for manslaughter

Three men have been sentenced for their roles in the death of Luciano Dos Santos Almeida following an eight-week trial at Oxford Crown Court.

Welid Solomon, aged 26, of Field Avenue, Oxford, and Michael Yemane, aged 20, of South Bridge Road, Oxford, were convicted of murdering Mr Dos Santos Almeida following a trial at Oxford Crown Court on 25 October.

Safeen Karimi from Thame was sentenced to nine years imprisonment for manslaughter at Oxford Crown Court

Safeen Karimi, aged 28, of Hode Garth, Thame, was convicted of manslaughter in the same trial.

Solomon was also found guilty of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

At their sentencing hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Monday 25 November, Solomon was jailed for life with a minimum term of 26 years, while Yemane was jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years.

Karimi was sentenced to a total of nine years’ imprisonment for manslaughter.

Welid Solomon

A fourth man, Sasan Khalid, 20, of no fixed abode, was found not guilty of murder by unanimous verdict and was acquitted.

On Wednesday 27 February, Mr Dos Santos Almeida was involved in an altercation with Solomon and Yemane, who later sought the help of Karimi, setting out in two cars to find their victim.

After spotting him, they waited for Mr Almeida in Cowley Road at the junction of Southfield Road, and Mr Almeida was deliberately struck by a Kia Picanto, which was being driven by Solomon.

Although Mr Almeida got up from this and tried to escape up Southfield Road, he was pursued and was subsequently stabbed multiple times in the head, back and buttocks.

Michael Yemane

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, but died of his injuries a week later on 6 March.

Speaking after the sentencing of Solomon, Yemane and Karimi, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said:

“This violent and premeditated attack on Luciano Dos Santos Almeida resulted in the tragic death of a young father.

“He sustained severe injuries as a result of this incident and despite the best efforts of medical professionals, they were unable to save him.

“This was a needless attack which was sustained in its ferocity, and it can be in no doubt what the intention was from the outset.

“That intention of Solomon and Yemane was to cause Mr Almeida serious harm, and although Karimi was not convicted of murder, the jury agreed that he had some role in Mr Almeida’s death and subsequently found him guilty of manslaughter.

“My team’s investigation has been thorough and professional, and I would like to thank them for their work in bringing the offenders to justice.

“Solomon, Yemane and Karimi will now serve long prison sentences as a result of their actions that night.

“Mr Almeida’s family have had to endure many months of anguish while this brutal attack was investigated, and I would like to pay tribute to them for their patience and dignity throughout.

“Although no sentence will bring Mr Almeida back, I hope that these long prison terms will, in time, bring some element of closure to his family.

“Thames Valley Police will never tolerate violent crime and will always work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice. Carrying a knife is never justified in any circumstances, and the tragic outcome of this incident bears testimony to that.”