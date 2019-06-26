Man sentenced after being stopped in Buckingham with false number plates and stolen power tools

A man has been sentenced for handling stolen goods and going equipped after being stopped by police on the A421 in Buckingham last year.

Terence Maughan, 29, of Ormerod Street, Accrington, Lancashire, was found guilty by magistrates’ at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court and was last week sentenced to 60 hours of unpaid work, costs of £600 and a victim surcharge of £85 at the same court .

The charges are in relation to an incident in September 2018, when Maughan was stopped by police in Buckingham, and officers found that there were false number plates on his vehicle.

In the car power tools were discovered which were identified as stolen, along with two other false number plates.

At the sentencing hearing, there was also a forfeiture and destruction order made in relation to the false number plates that were used.

Investigating officer PC Samuel Summers said: “Officers were able to successfully locate the false number plates and power tools that had been identified as stolen.

“Thames Valley Police attended quickly and this matter has now been resolved through court.”