Man to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court following assault of emergency worker in a supermarket

Thames Valley Police has charged a man with robbery following an incident at a Tesco store in Amersham.

Jordan Pearce, aged 21, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Wednesday 22 January and was today (23 January) charged with one count of robbery, two counts of common assault of an emergency worker and one count of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

file image

The charges are in connection with an incident at the Tesco Express in Hill Avenue on Tuesday 21 January when a man threatened a member of staff and made demands for the till to be emptied.

Mr Pearce appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today and has been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday 9 March 2020.