Police are appealing for help to find a man they would like to speak to about an assault in Towcester.

Officers would like to trace the Towcester man pictured as part of an investigation into an assault outside a pub in Watling Street on October 13, 2018.

Do you know where this man is?

The man, or anyone who knows where he is, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.