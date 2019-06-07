Missing Leah Croucher lied to her parents about whereabouts on night of disappearance, TVP say

DCI Howard from Thames Valley Police said 19-year-old Leah had lied to her parents about her whereabouts during the evening of her disappearance.

Leah was last seen by her family on Quantock Crescent, Emerson Valley, in Milton Keynes at around 10pm on Thursday (14/2) and was reported missing the next day.

The last known CCTV footage of Leah

Since the investigation began, a confirmed sighting of Leah was reported on Buzzacott Lane in Furzton, just after 8.15am on Friday (15/2), walking in the direction of Loxbeare Drive and Chaffron Way. Leah’s movements after that time are unknown.

Leah is white, 5’2” tall, of slim build, with below shoulder length brown hair and she sometimes wears glasses. She was last seen dressed in a black coat, skinny black jeans and black Converse high top shoes and was carrying a small black rucksack. Leah is known to travel on foot through the Furzton area and into Knowlhill.

Yesterday, Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard of the Major Crime Unit is appealing for information about Leah’s whereabouts the day before she was last seen.

DCI Howard said: “One significant line of investigation is now focusing on a very specific time on the day before Leah was last seen, on Thursday 14 February.

“Leah arrived home from work on that day at about 5.45pm. However, shortly after arriving home, Leah left her home address in Quantock Crescent, Emerson Valley, on foot. She told her family that she was going to a friend’s house in Emerson Valley.

“Leah returned home at approximately 7.15pm that evening. However, enquiries have now established that Leah did not go to her friend’s house.

“We need to know where Leah went and what she was doing during that ninety minute period between 5.45pm and 7.15pm on Thursday 14 February. Did you meet Leah that evening, do you know someone who did meet Leah that evening, or do you have any footage of Leah from that evening? If you do then we need to speak to you urgently.

“That evening Leah was known to be wearing a black jacket which she is wearing when she was captured on CCTV the following day. She was also wearing a long sleeved t-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and black Converse hi-top trainers.

“If you have any information, no matter how small you might think it is, please contact police. You can leave information via our dedicated website for this investigation, which is https://mipp.police.uk/operation/43H218A55-PO1/ call 101 or visit a police station, quoting investigation number 43190049929.”

DCI Howard is also appealing for anyone who has information about sightings of a female near Furtzon Lake on Friday 15 February, which is the day Leah went missing. He said:“We are also asking for the public’s help in identifying a female matching Leah’s description who was seen near Furzton Lake between about 9.30am and 11.15am on Friday 15 February.

“The female was seen using her mobile phone at the wooden boardwalk on the eastern side of the lake.

“She was also seen near the sports pavilion, and later by the Premier Inn.

“The female is described as white, aged about twenty-years-old, approximately 5ft 4ins tall, with dark brown, shoulder length hair. She was dressed in a black mid-thigh length coat, with the front zip undone, dark trousers and what appeared to be white earbuds in both ears.

“We are eager to establish the identity of this female who has been described to us by the three witnesses.

“Previous reports may have created the impression that this female was definitely Leah, but we are still working to establish the identity of the female.

“Even if this person was not Leah, we would still like to speak to them so that we can eliminate the sightings from our enquiries.

“If you believe that you are this person, or you know who it was, please contact us as it will greatly assist with our investigation.”