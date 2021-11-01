A new Chief Inspector has joined the Thames Valley Police team in Aylesbury Vale.

Ch Insp Robb Webb started in his new role as Deputy Commander for the Aylesbury Vale local policing area (LPA) today, Monday, November 1.

He takes over from Insp Simon Lincoln, who held the role temporarily.

Chief Inspector Robb Webb

Ch Insp Webb has most recently worked as the Problem Solving and Safeguarding lead for Wycombe.

After starting his Thames Valley Police career in 1996 as a response officer in Reading, he has since worked in Reading, Bracknell and Wokingham, Windsor and Maidenhead and most recently, High Wycombe.

He has also worked in a number of specialist teams covering the whole force area, including roads policing, specialist operations, the proactive traffic unit and was part of the police helicopter team before it moved to become the National Police Air Service.

Ch Insp Webb said: “I am pleased to be joining the team here in Aylesbury Vale, where excellent work is already taking place, and look forward to getting to know members of the community within Aylesbury as well as the surrounding towns and villages.

“From my most recent role on the Problem Solving team, I know that many problems can’t be solved by police alone and have seen first hand the benefits of working with communities as well as with local organisations to tackle an issue at its source or to prevent crime - from anti-social behaviour through to domestic abuse.

"This is already done well in Aylesbury Vale and I am keen to ensure that these successes continue.

“Those plaguing our communities with drugs and violence can expect to receive robust action when they least expect it.