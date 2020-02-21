Number of elderly victims of Aylesbury cash card fraudster rises to eight

Thames Valley Police is releasing a new CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to following a series of frauds and thefts in Aylesbury town centre.

Earlier this week we reported that three women in their eighties had been robbed of their bank cards at a car park pay machine in Cambridge Place, Aylesbury, between 30 December 2019 and 11 January 2020.

CCTV image of man police want to speak to about bank card frauds in Aylesbury

Police now report that at least five more elderly women were targeted at cash points around Aylesbury town centre, and they say the crimes are linked.

Between 9.30am and 11am on Tuesday 18 January five elderly women were approached at ATM machines across Aylesbury town centre by a man who told them that the machines weren’t working.

The man encouraged them to try the machine and watched as they entered their PIN number. The transactions were unsuccessful then once the victim had left, the man returned to the ATM and withdrew money from the victim’s account. The offender may be using a device to obtain the victim’s details.

Investigating officer PC David Grainger, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man in this CCTV image as I believe that he has vital information about these offences.

“You can get in touch using the online form quoting reference number 43200056209. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“I would also like to urge members of the public to remain vigilant and look out for those around them. The victims of these offences have all been elderly and may not see this appeal on social media. If you see something that you believe to be suspicious, please report it to us online, on 101 or, if you believe a crime is taking place, then call us on 999.

“We will continue to patrol the town centre over the coming days but with local residents and businesses helping to provide extra eyes and ears in the area, I hope we can identify who is committing these crimes.”

Here is our previous report: Three women in their eighties robbed of bank cards at pay machines in Aylesbury