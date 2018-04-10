Pensioner given suspended six month prison sentence after incident in Buckingham when car ploughed through market

A woman has been given a suspended six month prison sentence after she was charged with dangerous driving following an incident in Buckingham town centre where another woman was seriously injured.

The incident happened just before 9am on September 5 in Market Hill when a silver Vauxhall Corsa hit a pedestrian before knocking over plant pots, a market stall and a post.

The aftermath of the accident in Market Hill, Buckingham, in September 2017

Following a police investigation the driver Hilary Lees was charged with causing serious injury to 84-year-old pedestrian Mavis Dyson by dangerous driving after losing control of her automatic vehicle whilst trying to park.

Lees, 71, of Grenville Road, Buckingham, pleaded guilty to the offence at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on March 29 and received a six month custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months, a three year disqualification from driving with a requirement for an extended retest and a fine.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “This was a particularly complex and unusual road traffic collision investigation.

“Thank you to all of the officers from Aylesbury Vale LPA who assisted that morning, the Roads Policing Unit, Forensic Collision Investigators and members of the public who all pulled together to help on that day.”