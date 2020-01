A vehicle suspected of being stolen was stopped safely in Aston Clinton early on New Year's Day after being spotted by police.

The driver of the vehicle at the time was breathalysed while in custody and gave a reading of 66 µg/100 ml - almost twice the legal limit of 35 µg/100 ml.

Picture of stolen vehicle tweeted by Thames Valley Police

They were subsequently arrested for theft and drink-driving.

Police say a theft investigation is ongoing.