Police act as Stoke Mandeville Hospital 'a hotspot' for catalytic converter thefts

Officers from Thames Valley Police Aylesbury Vale have delivered specialist catalytic converter Smartwater kits to security personnel at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, to be used on vehicles at risk of catalytic converter theft.

A police spokesman said: "This is a pilot scheme which we are trialling at Stoke Mandeville Hospital due to it having been a hotspot area for these types of offences."

Hospital security staff will be distributing the kits, prioritising those vehicles most likely to be targeted, and they cannot be requested by members of the public.

Thames Valley Police have been working in partnership with the hospital and Stoke Mandeville Autocentre

The police have been working closely with the hospital, Smartwater in conjunction with Toyota, Licensing and Buckinghamshire Council, with support from Stoke Mandeville Autocentre to try and protect vehicles from this type of crime.

Eligible hospital staff will be able to take their vehicles to Stoke Mandeville Autocentre, where they will apply Smartwater to the catalytic converters, making them identifiable and undesirable to thieves.

A police spokesman said: "Catalytic Converter theft continues to be a national focus, and we are working with our partners to tackle this ongoing issue."

Any suspicious activity can be reported on 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.