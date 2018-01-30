Police appeal after another Buckingham jewellery burglary

Jewellery thieves have struck again, breaking into a Buckingham home through a first floor window.

The burglary was reported in Embleton Way on Friday January 19, around 7:30pm.

Offender(s) forced their way into the property through a first floor bathroom window, before sweeping the house and taking off with the jewellery.

One neighbour reported seeing a black vehicle, thought to be a BMW, leave the vicinity, possibly connected to this crime.

Three break-ins, in which thieves also took off with stolen jewellery, were reported over the weekend of January 19 to 21. Two were in Buckingham, and one in the village of Nash.

Investigating officer PC Tom Booth, based at Aylesbury Police Station, is investigating this crime. He would like to hear from anyone that might have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area.

If you have any information please call PC Booth on the 24 hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43180019923.

If you don’t want to speak to the police or give your details you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report it online.

Crime prevention advice and information can be found on the Thames Valley Police website.