Police appeal for help finding convicted burglar absconded from Aylesbury prison

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who absconded from HMP Springhill on Saturday.

Shane Douglas, aged 41, is described as black, about 6ft 5ins tall with a stocky build, clean shaven, with short, cropped hair or a shaved head.

Douglas is known to frequent the Hammersmith and Brixton areas of London.

He has been convicted for an aggravated burglary offence.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Justin Harris, based at Aylesbury police station, said:

“I am appealing for information which will help us find Shane Douglas.

“If you see him, please do not approach him, instead call us on 999.

“Anyone with any other details should call us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190350864.”