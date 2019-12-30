Police appeal for witnesses after 10-man gang assaults members of public on Christmas Day in Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an assault with injury in Aylesbury on Christmas Day.

At around 4am on Christmas Day an altercation broke out between one man and a large group of around ten men in their twenties in Kingsbury Square.

file image

The group of men chased the man into Market Square and repeatedly kicked him to the ground. Two members of the public tried to intervene and as a result were also kicked in the head and knocked unconscious.

One victim sustained a broken nose and the other sustained bruising and swelling.

Investigating officer PC Holly Andrews based at Aylesbury police station said:

“This was a serious assault where a number of people were left injured.

“I would urge any witnesses or anyone who has any information about what may have happened to please come forward.

“I would also appeal to any drivers who were in the area at the time to check dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with our investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or make a report online quoting reference 43190401763.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”