Police appeal for witnesses after a series of arson attacks in Finmere

Police are appealing for witnesses following a number of arson incidents in Finmere.

They say they are "keeping an open mind" as to whether these may be linked to recent fires in Tingewick and Buckingham.

The arson attacks in Finmere all took place overnight between yesterday, Wednesday, and today, Thursday (October 13/14).

Police are appealing for witnesses

Three cars were set alight at Yew Tree Garage in Banbury Road and a fire was also started inside Finmere Village Hall.

The village hall will be closed for some weeks for repairs, due to fire, smoke and petrol damage.

Thames Valley Police say the offenders are believed to be three teenage boys.

One of the boys was wearing a blue top with white/grey trousers and white trainers.

Investigating officer, Sgt Ben Dyke, from Bicester Police Station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have information about these incidents to please come forward.

“I would ask anyone in the local area who has dashcams or CCTV to check any footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with this investigation.

“We are aware of a number of other incidents having happened recently in the Buckingham and Tingewick area.

"We are keeping an open mind as to whether these may be linked and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210462806.